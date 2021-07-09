Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.96 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after buying an additional 868,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

