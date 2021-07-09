Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.95, but opened at $56.75. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Masco shares last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 12,457 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

