Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,615 shares of company stock worth $73,726. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 71,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

