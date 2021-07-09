MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to announce earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. MarineMax posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MarineMax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MarineMax by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MarineMax by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

