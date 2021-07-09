Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.