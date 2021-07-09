Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 102,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,240,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 192,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Yucaipa Acquisition alerts:

YAC remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.