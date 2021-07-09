Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 163,207 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,075. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

