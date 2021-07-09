Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,906. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

