Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMBT. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

