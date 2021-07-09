Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 380.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,864,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,581. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

