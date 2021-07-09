M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $58.40. 421,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,420,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $267.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

