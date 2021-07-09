M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 62.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,581 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for 5.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $29,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $191.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

