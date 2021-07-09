M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up about 3.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Globe Life worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

