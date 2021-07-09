M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

