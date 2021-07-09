Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 108,402 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,167,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 671,860 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $73,622,000 after purchasing an additional 297,399 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. 43,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,291. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $11,345,205. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.