Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

LUNMF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

