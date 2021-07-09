LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LXU opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $148.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.44. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.12.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

