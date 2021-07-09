Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $20.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $28.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $344.99 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $153.32 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

