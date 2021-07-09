Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches Market Cap of $123,044.74

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $123,044.74 and approximately $35.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,452.84 or 1.00114217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00035371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007520 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

