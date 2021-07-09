Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 8% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $127.20 or 0.00392220 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.