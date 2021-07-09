Liquity USD (LUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003059 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $726.46 million and $1.16 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00055601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.33 or 0.00900625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005268 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

