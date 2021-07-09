Liquity Trading Down 8.6% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $33.30 million and $291,112.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $5.27 or 0.00015757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00164217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,224.29 or 0.99415113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.26 or 0.00940356 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,323,905 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

