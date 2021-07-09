Lionstone Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 69,200 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,419,000. S&P Global makes up about 6.2% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $416.25. 5,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

