Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Lion alerts:

Shares of LIOPF remained flat at $$17.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lion has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion (LIOPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.