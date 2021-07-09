Lincoln National (LNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

7/8/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/24/2021 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

6/21/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

5/19/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $61.88. 44,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.61. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

