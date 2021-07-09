LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.84

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 5012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several research firms have commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

