LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $33.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
