LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $33.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

