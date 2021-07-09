LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LifeMD stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at $629,845.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi purchased 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

