Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.17

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.17 and last traded at $177.11, with a volume of 1559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

