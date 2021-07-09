Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 250.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,435 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion and a PE ratio of -202.94.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.