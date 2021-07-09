Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $80.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.92 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $330.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,245. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

