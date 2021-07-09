Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.330 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,679 shares of company stock worth $18,915,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

