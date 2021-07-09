Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

LEVI stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

