Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.330 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.29-1.33 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $28.00 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 200.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.
About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.
