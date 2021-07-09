Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Hits $614,491.92

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $614,491.92 and approximately $3,269.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.65 or 0.06458980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.34 or 0.01501894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00402917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00150643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.14 or 0.00627023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00414820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.00334703 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

