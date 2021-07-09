LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0331

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, LCX has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $21.66 million and $649,850.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00055203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00893225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005275 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,274,878 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

