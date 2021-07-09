Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 61,635 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,635 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Weis Markets worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

