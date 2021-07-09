Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 15,354 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $47.90 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00.

