Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,811 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 583.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

