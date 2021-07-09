Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,404 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11,831.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

