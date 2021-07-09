Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,287 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.