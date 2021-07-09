Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 3,134 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in The AES were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,850,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

