Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). Analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

DBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

