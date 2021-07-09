Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,437. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The AZEK stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -58.11.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.