Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,752,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

