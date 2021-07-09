Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $495,000 in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRCT. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $7,916,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $24,868,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $7,819,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $4,875,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Cricut stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,028,798 shares of company stock valued at $32,938,632 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

