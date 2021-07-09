Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Veritiv stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $929.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.20. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

