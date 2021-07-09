Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 11.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in IQVIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,531,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in IQVIA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $248.81 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.60 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.38. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

