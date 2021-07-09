Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,500 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after purchasing an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

