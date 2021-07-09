Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 2.7%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 4,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 654,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 over the last ninety days.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

